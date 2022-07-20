Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network before the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers on December 07, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA.

“I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”

While on ESPN's Get Up this Wednesday, Paul Finebaum responded to Saban's comments.

Finebaum believes Saban has to stop "airing out his grievances" about NIL because it could potentially hurt his chances of landing recruits.

"Nick Saban says all the right things about NIL, and Greeny, this is just an opinion here, I don’t think he likes NIL," Saban said. "He says it because it helps him in recruiting, but he uses the phrase Name, Image and Likeness, like he’s holding his nose.

“I think he’s making a serious mistake when he airs his grievances and that’s what he’s really doing. He is airing his grievances about NIL, and really, talking out of both sides of his mouth. I think he’s walking down a dangerous road because the recruits that are watching him, they like NIL. They don’t want to see it curtailed. They don’t want it to go back to the way it used to be and Nick Saban, I think, is in a precarious position by continuing this conversation.”

Alabama currently has the No. 11 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports.

As for this year's class, Alabama managed to put together the No. 2 class. It is led by edge rushers Jeremiah Alexander and Jihaad Campbell.