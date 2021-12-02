Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is Worth $100 Million Per Season

If Paul Finebaum were in charge of pay at the University of Alabama, he’d give Nick Saban an unprecedented raise.

Saban is already as wealthy as college football coaches can be. Finebaum still doesn’t think it’s enough.

Finebaum would give Saban $100 million per year. No, he’s not kidding. Finebaum actually believes Saban should get $100 million a season.

Why? According to Finebaum, it’s due to his impact on college football as a whole in addition to his contributions to the University of Alabama and SEC.

“He should (get a raise),” Finebaum told Dan Patrick on Thursday. “Nick Saban is worth $100 million a year forget for 10 years. What he’s done for not only college football but for his school and for his league.”

It’s worth mentioning Brian Kelly, who just left Notre Dame to take over at LSU, will make between $9 and $10 million each year for the next 10.

USC won’t disclose Lincoln Riley’s new contract because it’s a private university, but rumors suggest he’ll make around the $10 million mark as well.

It’s no secret Saban probably deserves another raise. He shouldn’t be making the equivalent of Kelly and Riley who, with all due respect, aren’t on Saban’s level. To be fair, no one is.

Alabama might want to look into Saban’s contract at the end of the season. If anyone deserves another raise, it’s him.