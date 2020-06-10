Paul Finebaum has been predicting throughout the offseason that Nick Saban and Alabama will be national champions this coming year.

This morning on Get Up!, Finebaum intimated that if Saban doesn’t win it all this season, he might not have too many opportunities to do so. Saban turns 69 in October, and Finebaum is concerned that “time is running out” on the legendary coach.

“Sixty-nine may not sound old in our business or if you’re running for president, but it is old in terms of championship head football coaches,” Finebaum said. “I don’t want this to sound blasphemous but time is running out on Nick Saban. It’s been two years since he won a national championship. That’s a long time. He hasn’t gone that long at Alabama since the early part of his career. I think this is his best team — the season is unknown at this point. However, there are many other programs catching up a little bit. You can no longer make a blanket statement that Nick Saban’s gonna win a bunch of national championships. I think he needs to win one this year or that hourglass is going to become very dangerous for him.”

Laura Rutledge said that while she agrees with Finebaum that the hourglass may be slowing down a little bit for Saban, she pointed out that the has always said that as long as he’s healthy and still passionate, he’ll continue to coach. She thinks that Saban wants to win “at least” one more national title.

The full segment with Finebaum and Rutledge can be found below:

As the graphic on Get Up! says, Bobby Bowden is the only head coach to win a national title at an older age than Saban is now. Few people are banking on Saban coaching for another decade.

However, can he go on at least 4-5 more years? As long as he’s healthy, the answer is probably yes.

And with Saban showing no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail, he likely has at least a couple of more chances to win a title.