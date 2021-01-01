Paul Finebaum Would ‘Bet Heavily’ On Nick Saban Returning

There’s only a few days left in the 2020 college football season, which means it’s time for that same old annual question: Will Nick Saban return to Alabama in 2020?

Naturally, ESPN analyst SEC superfan Paul Finebaum has a take on one of college football’s biggest questions. Appearing on ESPN on Friday, Finebaum suggested that winning the national title might be a tempting way to go out on top.

Finebaum suggested that winning a national title, giving him more titles than the late-great Bear Bryant, might be the perfect send-off for Saban. But Finebaum ultimately said that he would “bet heavily” on Saban returning in 2021.

“It would a perfect farewell,” Finebaum said, via 247Sports. “Seven national championships, six at Alabama, one at LSU. He’s already the greatest coach in college football history, but this would put him beyond even Bear Bryant, who also coached at Alabama. Having said that, no, I don’t think he’s going to walk away even after perhaps his greatest coaching job.

“Every time his team plays for a national championship, we talk about this, and every time he says ‘I’m still a young man,’ he added. “I would bet heavily that he comes back for another year.”

Paul Finebaum says CFB Playoff national title could be fitting end for Nick Saban: https://t.co/hOeHJ29Gav pic.twitter.com/As8Lz5Kn17 — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2021

Saban will be turning 70 during the 2021 college football season. But if age is catching up to the six-time national champion either on the field or the recruiting trail, he’s hiding it remarkably well.

Not many college football coaches have coached into their 70s, but Saban – as we all know – isn’t most coaches.

Until Alabama starts to struggle either on the field or off it, there’s not much reason to assume that Nick Saban is done.

When will Nick Saban retire?