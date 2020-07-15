Phil Steele Unveils 2020 SEC Championship Prediction

There might not be a 2020 college football season–at least not in the fall–but if there is, Phil Steele knows who he’s picking to win the SEC.

In an appearance on ESPN 105.1 in Chattanooga yesterday, Steele offered up his SEC championship prediction. He’s rolling with the Tide.

“I’m gonna go with Alabama,” Steele said, via 247Sports. “I know they’re replacing their quarterback, which is a little bit iffy. And I’m not enamored with Mac Jones. The option would probably be Bryce Young, the true freshman coming in who is talented, but he’s a true freshman.

“But I am enamored with the rest of the Alabama team. They are my number one ranked offensive line in the entire country. Remember last year they were rather young on that offensive line. This year, it’s a veteran unit.”

The offensive line Steele references features projected first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, among others. One can’t forget about wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith either.

Would've had a 1st round grade on DeVonta Smith if he declared last year – one of the best Summer watches by far *Speed to separate

*Top notch at tracking and adjusting, plays big at the catch point

*Insanely strong hands

*Explosive threat after the catch pic.twitter.com/ij8bOcypap — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) July 14, 2020

On defense, Alabama will be led by the return of star linebacker Dylan Moses, as well as defensive end LaBryan Ray, from injury. In the secondary, cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. leads the way.

“So I’m looking for Alabama to have a better defense, a very good offense, led by my number one rated offensive line, and believe it or not, Alabama will probably be favored in every single game this year,” Steele said. “They do host Texas A&M this year, which is not a gimme, they play Georgia, but they get that game at home. So I’m going to go with Alabama in the SEC this year.”

Steele isn’t alone in his praise for Alabama. Earlier this offseason, Paul Finebaum made the Crimson Tide his pick to not only win the conference, but the national title as well.

“I happen to think Alabama’s going to win the National Championship,” Finebaum said. “To me, they just have it together. You can debate the quarterback situation, but you can’t debate too much else. I think this is the best Alabama team they’ve had in a couple of years.”

Of course, we’re still waiting to find out if there will be a season this fall. The SEC said it will be waiting until the end of July to make a decision on what route to take.