Photo: Alabama AD Reveals What Seating Arrangement Will Look Like

Some college football teams won’t be playing football this fall. Some will be playing, but without fans. As for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Bryant-Denny Stadium will have plenty of fans in attendance this season.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne shared a first look at the seating arrangement at Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall. Alabama is emphasizing social distancing in the midst of the pandemic. To do so, Alabama has installed individual chair backs so fans know exactly where to.

With fans knowing exactly where to sit, it should allow proper six-foot distancing. By doing so, the Tide are reducing the risk of any COVID-19 outbreaks at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season.

Alabama and the SEC have led the charge in ensuring player, coach and fan safety for the 2020 season. Take a look at Greg Byrne’s latest work to ensure the healthy and safety in the tweet below.

We are installing individual chair backs on each bleacher seat to identify seating locations for our fans at Bryant-Denny. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/tkvq61Fn3M — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) September 12, 2020

It looks like Bryant-Denny Stadium will still be rocking this season, despite the fact there won’t be as many fans in attendance compared to normal seasons. Any fan noise and support will make a difference in this unprecedented 2020 season, though.

As for the football side of things, the Alabama Crimson Tide enter the 2020 season as a national championship contender. The Tide will play a conference-only schedule this season, starting later this month.

Alabama begins its 2020 campaign on Sept. 26 against the Missouri Tigers. Just a week later, the Tide will host Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny Stadium.