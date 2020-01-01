Photo: Alabama’s Pregame Shirts At Citrus Bowl Going Viral

In just under an hour, the Michigan Wolverines will line up against the Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the Citrus Bowl. The lead-up to Michigan’s game against Alabama has been full of bold talk from the Wolverines.

Speaking to reporters earlier this month, senior offensive lineman Jon Runyan was asked about facing a program like Alabama. During the interview, Runyan made it clear the Wolverines aren’t afraid of Nick Saban and the Tide. In fact, he went as far as to say Alabama is “just another team.”

It appears Alabama heard those comments.

Star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wore a shirt that read “nobody safe” in warm-ups before the game.

Runyan wasn’t the only Wolverine to make a bold claim.

Tight end Sean McKeon suggested the Wolverines can compete with Nick Saban and the Tide. Here’s what he had to say:

“They’re not an NFL team. They can be beat, just like any other team. Just because they’re Alabama doesn’t mean we can’t compete and beat them. They’ve lost twice already this year, so [we] just need to play our best football and get the job done.”

Clearly the Crimson Tide are motivated entering today’s game given all of the comments from Michigan’s players leading up to the game.

Michigan and Alabama kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.