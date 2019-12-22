Photo: Great Image Of QB Tua Tagovailoa At Bowl Practice

Tua Tagovailoa’s season–and possible his Alabama career-is over, but the star quarterback is still supporting his teammates even as he recovers from hip surgery.

As Alabama prepares for the upcoming Citrus Bowl against Michigan, Tagovailoa is on the practice field. Not in a jersey and pads, but in shorts and a t-shirt.

On his motorized scooter, he spent time encouraging his teammates. Check out this awesome photo, courtesy of BamaInsider.com.

Tua coaching them up like pic.twitter.com/oQbyu1RxIe — Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) December 21, 2019

In the next few weeks, Tagovailoa will have to finalize his NFL Draft decision. The deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft is January 20.

“I’m still talking with my parents about it. I’m still not too sure. A decision could come tomorrow or I could wait and decide on the 20th of January,” Tagovailoa told the Tuscaloosa News earlier this month.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper said recently that the odds of Tagovailoa falling out of the first round are “slim to none“, provided his rehab continues to go well.

“You’re talking about the best pure passer in this class,” Kiper said. “Could he drop to the middle of the first round because of the injury? Yes. But he’s going to go earlier than most people think. And some team is going to find its quarterback of the future.”