Photo: Nick Saban’s Reaction To The First Half Is Going Viral

On Monday night the Alabama Crimson Tide took the field for a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national title game.

The first 25 minutes of action suggested this would be a hard-fought contest down to the bitter end. Ohio State struggled on its first possession, but found some momentum, outscoring Alabama 17-14 for a stretch in the first half.

However, the final five minutes of the first half all belonged to Alabama. The Crimson Tide reeled off two straight touchdown drives that culminated in touchdown passes from Mac Jones to DeVonta Smith.

Alabama entered the half with a 35-17 lead over Ohio State. Crimson Tide fans sitting at home had something to smile about.

So too did Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Saban generally avoids letting himself feel any sort of elation when a game is going on. However, even he had to smile at how his team performed against one of the best programs in college football.

Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who took home the Heisman Trophy earlier this week, dominated the first 30 minutes. He ended the first half with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

With an 18-point lead at the half, even Nick Saban had to let out a quick smile while talking about his team’s offense. Of course, he had some negative things to say as well.

He wanted to see a better performance from his defense in the second half.