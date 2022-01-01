Photo Of Nick Saban “Celebrating” The Win Is Going Viral

For the sixth time, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have won a College Football Playoff semi-final game and are off to the national title game. And you’d better believe that Saban was celebrating – in a way only he can.

Saban was photographed with the rest of the team hoisting the Cotton Bowl trophy. But while his players appeared to be on cloud-nine, Saban was standing still with his hands folded over his waist.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach has rarely been one for big celebrations. Fans will be lucky to ever seen the man give them more than a thumbs up after even some of the biggest wins.

The picture from Alabama’s Twitter account is quickly going viral. And some of the comments are downright hilarious:

ROLL TIDE pic.twitter.com/aa2oaHAQNi — The G Quad (@thegquad) January 1, 2022

I see someone already beat me to it but here you go. pic.twitter.com/wzmY55avUl — Jay Styles (@Reality_Speakin) January 1, 2022

Nick Saban posing like, "Cheaa" lol 🐐

salute — ✨Eah'ser Yenalem✨ (@TheREALMcCroy) January 1, 2022

Alabama found themselves in a tight battle with the Cincinnati Bearcats today. While they controlled the tempo for the entire game and never lost the lead, they struggled to put the AAC champions away in the first half.

But Alabama were finally able to close out the Bearcats in the second half. They went on to win 27-6, keeping Cincinnati out of the endzone in the process.

There’s something special about the Crimson Tide this year. We’ll find out just how special in the national title game in a few days.

Is this the best Nick Saban-led team ever?