Photo Shows Just How Close Controversial ‘Fumble’ Call Was

Alabama took the lead over Georgia in the fourth quarter thanks in large part to a bizarre and controversial fumble recovery.

On third down deep in his own territory, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett appeared to throw an incomplete pass while rolling out and avoiding pressure. However, officials on the field ruled it a fumble, recovered by Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Replay upheld the ruling. Calling it a fumble was debatable in and of itself, and that’s before you factor in how close Branch was to stepping out of bounds.

A zoomed in still shot of the play tells the tale.

Talk about the ball bouncing your way. Alabama turned their good fortune into their first touchdown of the evening to take a brief 18-13 lead.

However, Georgia bounced back quickly, marching right downfield and retaking the lead on a touchdown pass from Bennett to Adonai Mitchell.

It’s 19-18 Bulldogs with 8:09 left in the fourth quarter. Buckle up.