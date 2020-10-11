Photos: Lane Kiffin’s “Mask” Is Going Viral On ESPN

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels appear to be in upset mode against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Ole Miss is tied with Alabama, 14-14, midway through the second quarter on Saturday evening. The Crimson Tide’s defense has not been able to stop the Rebels’ offense.

Kiffin is attempting to become the first former Nick Saban assistant coach to beat him in a game. The former Alabama offensive coordinator spoke incredibly of his former boss before kickoff. Kiffin said his time at Alabama is what helped him get the Ole Miss job.

“I wouldn’t be here,” Kiffin told ESPN this morning. “The phone wasn’t ringing. You just can’t coach. I mean I could have been quality control somewhere, analyst or something like that had coach not given me the opportunity.”

Kiffin is certainly attempting to seize the opportunity tonight. His mask game could use some work, though.

Only Lane Kiffin would do this 😂 pic.twitter.com/p2rS0cZkQX — Kirby Smart is Nick Saban’s Son (@BuiltBySaban) October 11, 2020

Lane Kiffin has a loosely attached ShamWow over his face. pic.twitter.com/f87bNprhvK — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 11, 2020

The mask looked a little better pregame during Kiffin’s meeting with Saban, at least.

Maybe go with something a little sturdier next game, Lane.

Alabama and Ole Miss are tied, 14-14, with less than five minutes to play in the second quarter. The game is being televised on ESPN.