Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Alabama QB Mac Jones

It’s Mac Jones time at Alabama.

The former four-star recruit is set to make his 2020 college football debut on Saturday night. Jones, who is replacing Tua Tagovailoa under center, will lead the Crimson Tide against Missouri to kick off the SEC season.

Expectations are high for Jones, who beat out five-star freshman Bryce Young for the starting job.

Nick Saban has been impressed with Jones’ preparation for the season opener.

“I think that’s really what you’d like for players to do in terms of their preparation,” Saban said. “You’ve got to know yourself obviously but you’ve also got to know your opponent. And they have a very good defensive team. I think our players respect that. And they’ve got a lot of starters back from a year ago, so that’s a good thing that we’re well prepared and we understand exactly who’s going to be where.

“I think that’s important for the quarterback. It’s important for the offensive line, especially when it comes to pass protection and point-outs and the running back has to know the same thing. Same thing for the defensive players. They need to know who the wide receivers are that can end up in various places. They need to know who the tight ends are. They need to know who the runners are.”

Alabama opens the season on the road, but Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, will surely be cheering hard. The happy couple has been dating for one year.

Alabama and Missouri are set to kick off at 7 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.