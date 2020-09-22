Photos: Nick Saban’s Daughter Made Some Changes To His Desk

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen was not impressed with her dad’s home decorating during his appearance on ESPN’s MegaCast of Monday Night Football.

When Saban popped up on camera last night, the desktop behind him looked…barren. Kristen Saban Setas was determined to fix that.

She shared a side-by-side comparison of a screenshot from last night’s broadcast and what the desk looks like now after she went to work on it. Instead of being empty, there’s some memorabilia like a picture of the Alabama head coach golfing with Tiger Woods, a College Football Playoff helmet and an Eagles album.

A marked improvement for sure, though Kristen says the “really cool memorabilia” is inside her dad’s office on campus in Tuscaloosa.

Side note: All of the really cool memorabilia is in his office on campus, so this is what I had to work with. — Kristen Saban Setas (@KristenSabanS) September 22, 2020

While Saban got to talk about the NFL and the game of football in general last night, he’ll finally get another chance to coach it this weekend.

After being delayed a few weeks, the SEC is opening play. Alabama’s first game will be on the road at Missouri Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.