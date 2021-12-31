Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run.

Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.

Now he and the Tide are gearing up for a contest against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Arguably Saban’s most ardent supporter – sorry, other Bama fans – is his wife, Terry.

Nick and Terry – a.k.a. “Miss Terry” – have been going strong since 1971.

Nick and Terry’s marriage has been strong for more than 45 years. They have two children together – Nicholas and Kristen. Nick and Terry have since become grandparents in recent years.

Not too long ago, Saban joked about his failings as a grandfather so far.

“I’ve only made a few mistakes as far as being a grandfather to this point,” he said, cracking a smile. “She pees and somebody runs to pick her up and I say, ‘She’ll be fine, let her cry.’ That was a mistake.’”

Nick and Terry have had a magical run at Alabama, but it’s not over quite yet.

While Saban might be the greatest college football coach in history, not even he is immune to the woes of dating.

A story he told about pursuing Miss Terry went viral earlier this year:

At a recent speaking engagement, Saban revealed that back in high school Terry dated a man named Mickey Schafer before she started going out with him. Years later, the Sabans met Schafer at a homecoming party, where Nick Saban learned that Schafer now owned a car service station. Later on, Saban decided to show off a little by taking Terry to Schafer’s station. When he tried to brag that if Terry had stayed with Schafer, he’d be married to a station owner, Terry made one of the greatest comebacks ever:

“We drive by his service station and I said, ‘if you would’ve married him, that’s where you’d be now.’ She said, ‘bull****, if I would’ve married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now,’” Saban joked.

Here’s the story Saban told.

This is the best clip we’ve ever seen from Nick Saban. Miss Terry for the win!pic.twitter.com/KnVmi25TE1 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) April 13, 2021

Miss Terry will be waiting for Nick Saban following the game win or lose. Of course, Nick Saban doesn’t lose very often.

Will he lead the Tide to another title? We’ll find out soon.

Alabama and Cincinnati kick off at 3:30 p.m. The game can be found on ESPN.