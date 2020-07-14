President Trump Called Nick Saban ‘Lou’ During Conference Call Tonight

President Donald Trump accidentally had some trouble with Nick Saban’s name during a conference call on Monday.

President Trump is backing former Auburn head coach Tommy Tuberville in tomorrow’s Republican runoff election in Alabama. Tuberville is running against ex-Trump attorney general Jeff Sessions for the right to face incumbent Democrat Doug Jones in November.

During his comments, Trump praised Tuberville’s run as AU head coach, which included seven wins in 10 tries against Alabama, including six in a row from 2002-07. In fact, Tuberville’s dominance over the Tide likely played a role in Alabama bringing Nick Saban in as head coach.

President Trump alluded to that fact on his call tonight, with one small problem. He called Nick Saban ‘Lou’, confusing the six-time national champion with former Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos head coach Lou Saban, who passed away in 2009.

Via AL.com’s Mike Cason:

“Really successful coach,” Trump said, speaking of Tuberville. “Beat Alabama, like six in a row, but we won’t even mention that. As he said … because of that, maybe we got ‘em Lou Saban. … And he’s great, Lou Saban, what a great job he’s done.”

Now, Nick Saban’s middle name actually is Lou, and both men are championship head coaches. Both coached in the college and pro ranks too, with Nick having his famous stint with the Miami Dolphins and Lou going 94-99-1 at nine different schools, including Miami (Fla.), Maryland and Northwestern.

Still, it is kinda wild to hear Trump confuse the two, especially considering he’s hosted Nick and the Tide at the White House and has shouted out Alabama football before.