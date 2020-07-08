President Trump Is Wondering About The Alabama Football Program

Few sports teams have been as cordial to President Donald Trump as the Alabama Crimson Tide. They’re one of the few teams that have accepted a White House invitation since he took office in 2017, and hosted him at their big game against LSU last season.

So, it should come as little surprise that President Trump is asking whether the Alabama football program will be able to move forward with the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent meeting that included University of Alabama system chancellor Finis St. John, the president asked if Alabama will be playing in 2020.

St. John joked that it wasn’t the first time he’d heard the question. He then stated that the current plan is for the University of Alabama to play football this season. President Trump interjected by saying, “Good.”

“Mr. President, that’s not the first time we’ve heard that question, I can promise you,” St. John said. “We are planning to play the season at the University of Alabama. We understand that creates great difficulties and complexities and we’re hoping for that. It’s important to a lot of people. We’ll do our best on that one.”

After St. John’s response, Trump asked that he give his regards to “The coach, a great coach.”

"Will Alabama be playing some great football? What's going on with Alabama?" — Trump pic.twitter.com/MHEM5JmCaC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 7, 2020

The state of Alabama has been hit with over 46,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. Over 1,000 people have lost their lives.

Unfortunately, the state is also dealing with a recent surge in cases. Per WSFA, Alabama is dealing with three straight days of record-setting hospitalization.

As optimistic as President Trump and St. John are, things are looking rough for football in the state of Alabama.