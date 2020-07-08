The Spun

President Trump Is Wondering About The Alabama Football Program

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with coach Nick Saban (R), while presented with a team jersey while honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump stands with coach Nick Saban (R), while presented with a team jersey while honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide during an event at the White House, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alabama beat the Clemson Tigers 35-31 to capture the championship. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Few sports teams have been as cordial to President Donald Trump as the Alabama Crimson Tide. They’re one of the few teams that have accepted a White House invitation since he took office in 2017, and hosted him at their big game against LSU last season.

So, it should come as little surprise that President Trump is asking whether the Alabama football program will be able to move forward with the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent meeting that included University of Alabama system chancellor Finis St. John, the president asked if Alabama will be playing in 2020.

St. John joked that it wasn’t the first time he’d heard the question. He then stated that the current plan is for the University of Alabama to play football this season. President Trump interjected by saying, “Good.”

“Mr. President, that’s not the first time we’ve heard that question, I can promise you,” St. John said. “We are planning to play the season at the University of Alabama. We understand that creates great difficulties and complexities and we’re hoping for that. It’s important to a lot of people. We’ll do our best on that one.”

After St. John’s response, Trump asked that he give his regards to “The coach, a great coach.”

The state of Alabama has been hit with over 46,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. Over 1,000 people have lost their lives.

Unfortunately, the state is also dealing with a recent surge in cases. Per WSFA, Alabama is dealing with three straight days of record-setting hospitalization.

As optimistic as President Trump and St. John are, things are looking rough for football in the state of Alabama.


