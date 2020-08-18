The Spun

Projected Win Totals Released For Every SEC Team

Mac Jones celebrates a touchdown throw for Alabama football.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a rushing touchdown by Najee Harris #22 in the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Not every conference will play college football this fall, but the SEC plans on keeping its season alive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the conference released the updated schedule for each program.

In order to limit travel this season, the SEC will not play non-conference games. There will be two games against programs from the opposing division added to each team’s schedule.

Now that all 14 schedules are out in the SEC, updated over/under win totals have been released. Alabama currently has the best projection at 7.5 wins, which is just a 0.5 win better than Florida and Georgia.

It’s crazy to think that an 8-2 record for Alabama would actually win gamblers money in this scenario. On the other hand, the odds could be so low since we’re entering unprecedented times.

Here’s the full list of win totals for SEC programs:

 

LSU is sitting at a 6.5 win total despite going undefeated and winning the national championship last season. Ed Orgeron will have to replace a Heisman-winning quarterback in Joe Burrow.

The two lowest win totals belong to Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Arkansas received a tough draw, as the two opponents from the SEC East added to its schedule are Florida and Georgia.

Odds have also been revealed for which teams will win each division. Right now, Georgia and Alabama are the favorites to win the SEC East and SEC West, respectively.


