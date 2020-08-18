Projected Win Totals Released For Every SEC Team

Not every conference will play college football this fall, but the SEC plans on keeping its season alive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, the conference released the updated schedule for each program.

In order to limit travel this season, the SEC will not play non-conference games. There will be two games against programs from the opposing division added to each team’s schedule.

Now that all 14 schedules are out in the SEC, updated over/under win totals have been released. Alabama currently has the best projection at 7.5 wins, which is just a 0.5 win better than Florida and Georgia.

It’s crazy to think that an 8-2 record for Alabama would actually win gamblers money in this scenario. On the other hand, the odds could be so low since we’re entering unprecedented times.

Here’s the full list of win totals for SEC programs:

Here are updated over/under win totals for SEC teams in the 10-game season: Alabama 7.5

Georgia 7

Florida 7

LSU 6.5

Texas A&M 6.5

Auburn 6

Tennessee 5.5

Kentucky 5

Mississippi State 4.5

Ole Miss 4

South Carolina 3.5

Missouri 3

Arkansas 2.5

Vanderbilt 2 https://t.co/txutAiUhAE — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 18, 2020

LSU is sitting at a 6.5 win total despite going undefeated and winning the national championship last season. Ed Orgeron will have to replace a Heisman-winning quarterback in Joe Burrow.

The two lowest win totals belong to Arkansas and Vanderbilt. Arkansas received a tough draw, as the two opponents from the SEC East added to its schedule are Florida and Georgia.

Odds have also been revealed for which teams will win each division. Right now, Georgia and Alabama are the favorites to win the SEC East and SEC West, respectively.