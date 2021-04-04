Report: How Bryce Young Performed In Alabama Scrimmage

The Alabama Crimson Tide will have to fill a massive void at quarterback in 2021. After last year’s breakout, Mac Jones departed for the NFL Draft.

It’s early April, but Nick Saban might be one step closer to finding next year’s starter.

Former five-star recruit Bryce Young seemingly grabbed the reins in the quarterback competition with his performance in Alabama’s first spring scrimmage on Friday. The 2020 back-up reportedly threw for four touchdowns, which included two against the Crimson Tide’s first-team defense, per Al.com’s Matt Zenitz.

Saban evaluated his young quarterback’s performance and praised his ability to manage the offense.

“I thought Bryce did a pretty good job of managing the game and was accurate with the ball and did a nice job,” Saban said after the scrimmage, per Zenitz. “Made a few explosive plays. But I thought really did a good job of managing the whole situation on offense when he was in there.”

Young’s play in the scrimmage might’ve further cemented that he’ll be the starting quarterback from the Crimson Tide next fall. Paul Tyson and true freshman Jalen Milroe are the other two gunslingers in the competition, but Young has been the favorite throughout the spring.

“We have three quarterbacks in the program. Bryce is probably a little ahead of everybody else because he got a lot of reps last year,” Saban said in March, per Saturday Down South. “Even though he didn’t get to play that much, he got a lot of reps in practice, a lot of good carryover for him. I think he’s very confident and he’s done a really good job of preparing so far.”

Young played just a few snaps in 2020, his freshman season. He completed seven of his 13 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll have a much bigger role and much more responsibility if he does end up winning the starting job next fall.