The 2020 college football season sits a few months away, but there has been some positive news regarding the season.

Programs around the country will be able to return to campus in June. The SEC announced teams can return on June 1, while several team in the Big Ten can return on June 8.

With campuses re-opening their doors, they’ll also be able to host recruits for official visits. It’s a major part of the season that generally go unnoticed.

Several schools tend to dominate the recruiting cycle – each and every year. Alabama and Clemson have become the two dominant figures, with a few others taking the top class every now and then.

On Saturday afternoon, recruiting expert Mike Farrell agrees Alabama and Clemson are the best recruiting powers – along with two other programs.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia pick and choose and the rest of the country recruits,” he said on Twitter.

It’s an interesting comment, one that obviously suggests those four programs are the premier recruiters in the country.

However, they often compete for the same recruits, which makes things a little more difficult to judge.

Currently, Ohio State owns the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle. During the 2020 cycle, Georgia finished on top, with Alabama and Clemson finishing at No. 2 and No. 3.

LSU might have a gripe here, but only in recent years.