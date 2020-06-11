Reggie Bush Ranks College Football’s Top 5 Running Backs

Every year it seems like college football sends over a plethora of running backs to the NFL. The 2020 season won’t be any different, as there are plenty of tailbacks capable of making an impact at the next level.

On Wednesday night, Reggie Bush ranked the top five running backs heading into the 2020 season. Considering that he’s one of the most dynamic college players in recent memory, his opinion is quite valuable.

At the top of Bush’s list was none other than Najee Harris from Alabama. His playing style is very similar to that of Derrick Henry, who won a Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide.

Right behind Harris on the list is Clemson star Travis Etienne. Many analysts thought he would have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, but he opted to return for his senior season.

Here’s the rest of the top five from Bush:

A "more athletic Derrick Henry" 🤯🤯@ReggieBush puts @alabamaftbl's @ohthatsNajee22 at No. 1 on his list of top Running Backs and shows some love to @__JP26, too pic.twitter.com/wlKaK6YdEi — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 10, 2020

Chuba Hubbard ranked third on this list just shows the depth at running back for the 2020 season. Last year, the Oklahoma State product had 2,094 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Bush also showed love to an under-the-radar tailback in Jaret Patterson, who had 1,799 rushing yards for the Buffalo Bulls in 2019.

The final name to crack the top five is Journey Brown from Penn State. His role should increase dramatically this fall, and he might just become as productive as Saquon Barkley or Miles Sanders.

Do you agree with Bush’s top five?