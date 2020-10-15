Report: 1 Condition Would Allow Nick Saban To Coach Saturday Night

It’s been over a decade since the Alabama Crimson Tide took to the field without Nick Saban on the sidelines. But in the wake of his positive COVID-19 diagnosis, that’s a very real possibility for Saturday’s epic game against Georgia.

However, there is one way that Saban could avoid having to watch from home. Appearing on College Football Live, ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed that all Saban needs to do is go three straight days with negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic for COVID-19.

“As I’m sitting here right now, I got confirmation from the SEC office that if Nick Saban or anyone else for that matter were to get three straight negative PCR tests and remain asymptomatic, they could leave isolation and rejoin the team,” Dinich said, via 247Sports. “It’s important to note that Nick Saban is asymptomatic. He’s continuing to be tested daily. if he gets three negative tests, you could see him on the sideline against Georgia, which as of now, remains on.”

As Dinich mentioned, the SEC is not postponing the Alabama-Georgia game despite Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne both testing positive. Saban and Byrne are both self-isolating as they await more test results.

Alabama announced on Thursday that Saban remained asymptomatic.

In the interim, offensive coordinator and QBs coach Steve Sarkisian is running Alabama’s prep work this week.

Sarkisian has not coached a college game since 2015 when he was head coach at USC. Trying to win against another Saban disciple – Kirby Smart – will be a tough task for almost anyone.

Will we see Nick Saban on the sidelines for Alabama against Georgia this week?