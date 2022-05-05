Report: Alabama Might Be Prioritizing Another Quarterback Recruit

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide helmets lay on the ground with in confetti after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Arch Manning's recruitment has drawn college football's brightest spotlight. Alabama isn't the only NCAA juggernaut vying to land the New Orleans prospect from the game's most decorated quarterbacking family.

However, the Crimson Tide could have their eyes on another passing prospect from the class of 2023.

On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Prospect, via Brad Crawford, national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said Alabama has another player on its radar.

"So Bama obviously loves Eli Holstein. They're not going to basically wait around for Arch," Biggins said. "They see Eli as a guy and they sound like they're going to zero in on him and make a hard push for him if you've got (head coach) Nick Saban calling him."

Alabama insider Hank South also predicted (with high confidence) that the Crimson Tide would land Holstein in the 247Sports Crystal Ball.

The recruiting site ranks Holstein eighth among the class of 2023 quarterback prospects and No. 54 overall. Biggins surmised that Alabama's interest in the four-star prospect from Louisiana's Zachary High School could affect the state's other prized recruit.

"So fascinating to see if Eli does go to Alabama and then immediately our attention will turn to Arch. Does that remove Alabama? You have to assume it does," Biggins added. "Does that give Texas a big leg up for Arch Manning, our No. 1 overall player right now, or does Georgia — are they maybe kind of able to make some noise right there with Arch? They currently are doing pretty well."

Perhaps the Crimson Tide think they're losing ground in the Manning sweepstakes. Two days ago, Chad Simmons of On3 Sports wrote that there's "a little more chatter around the Bulldogs and Longhorns in recent weeks."

Regardless the player, no team can put all of its recruiting eggs in one basket.