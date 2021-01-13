Report: Former NFL Coach Visiting Alabama For Second Time

The Bill O’Brien-to-Alabama rumors are getting stronger as the former NFL head coach is reportedly back in Tuscaloosa today.

On Monday night, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported that O’Brien, who recently visited the Alabama program, was about to be hired to be the Crimson Tide’s new offensive coordinator.Steve Sarkisian, who has filled the role the last two seasons, is now the head coach at Texas.

According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, O’Brien is again checking in on the Tide today.

“Sources don’t think anything has been finalized with him yet, but he’s now back in town for the second time in the last couple weeks,” Zenitz tweeted.

O’Brien compiled a 52-48 record in six-plus seasons with the Texans. He was fired after an 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign.

Prior to being hired in Houston, O’Brien took over the Penn State program following the NCAA sanctions and went 15-9 in two seasons. O’Brien has been an offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech (2001-02), Duke (2005-06) and with the New England Patriots (2011).

“We always let you know those things when they happen,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday about his search for a new OC. “I can’t make any predictions about our staff. I think we have a wonderful staff. I like the chemistry on our staff. We’re happy for Sark. I don’t know what other opportunities will be out there for our coaches. We’ll just have to wait and see. I can’t answer that. It’s an ongoing process for us to find the right offensive coordinator. We’re certainly in the process of doing that.”