Report: Injured Alabama Star Might Play In National Title

When Jaylen Waddle went down with an injury on the opening kick-off of Alabama’s game against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide faithful feared the worst. Many didn’t know if, or when, he’d return to the field in Tuscaloosa.

However, it’s looking like that day could be just around the corner.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com, Waddle is expected to return to the practice field on Tuesday. That would set-up a timeline that could render him ready to go for next Monday’s National Championship. At this point, his status remains in doubt, but is at least a possibility per Zenitz.

Earlier in 2020, Waddle proved himself to be one of the nation’s best wide receivers. After being named a preseason All-American, he racked up 557 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama’s first four games.

The report comes just a few days after star teammate DeVonta Smith posted a video of Waddle moving around the locker room out of his walking boot. Crimson Tide fans cherished the six-second Instagram story, using it as evidence that Waddle could be closer to a return than previously thought.

But now, the confirmation that he’ll practice on Tuesday can be used as more evidence. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see that he actually takes the field, but it’s looking more and more possible that he could take the field next Monday.

If Waddle can play in the title game, the Ohio State secondary should be very afraid. Combined with Smith, the current Heisman Trophy favorite, the pair forms the most fearsome receiver duo in college football. With Heisman finalist Mac Jones throwing them the ball, the Buckeyes defensive backs could be in for a long night.

With or without Waddle, Alabama will take on Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 11. Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.