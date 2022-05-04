Report: Jordan Addison Working Out With Notable Quarterback

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 04: A Pitt helmet during the ACC Football Championship game between the Pitt Panthers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on December 4, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison recently entered the NCAA transfer portal and has yet to indicate where he's heading. But a recent workout with a notable quarterback might be a good hint.

According to 247Sports, Addison was recently spotted working out with none other than Alabama quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. The two were working out in Young's home state of California.

Alabama has been identified as one of the top potential destinations for Addison from the get-go. The Crimson Tide, USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns are believed to be the top teams in the mix.

There's certainly room on Alabama's roster for Addison if he wants to join. Alabama just lost star wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie in the NFL Draft.

Jordan Addison was one of the top receivers in the nation in 2022. He had 100 receptions for 1,474 yards and an FBS-leading 17 touchdown receptions.

Addison won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, First-Team All-ACC honors and was a consensus First-Team All-American for Pitt. He had a huge role in the Panthers winning the ACC title this past season.

No doubt Addison plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Going to a school like Alabama would give him all of the national exposure he needs to see his draft stock skyrocket.

Where do you think Jordan Addison will play in 2022?