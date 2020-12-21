The Spun

Report: Major Applewhite Leaving Alabama For New Job

A close up side profile of Major Applewhite.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Major Applewhite of the Houston Cougars looks on as the Houston Cougars take on the Army Black Knights n the first quarter of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Alabama football analyst Major Applewhite is leaving Tuscaloosa for a new job, but he won’t be following his colleague Butch Jones to Arkansas State.

Instead, the former Houston head coach will become the offensive coordinator at South Alabama, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. It had been reported earlier this month when Jones was hired at ASU that Applewhite would be his offensive coordinator.

Instead, he’ll be competing against Jones in the Sun Belt while at South Alabama. Applewhite will join the staff of new Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack.

Additionally, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reports that two other Alabama staff members will be going to USA with Applewhite.

As head coach at Houston, Applewhite posted a 15-11 record in two-plus season. He was dismissed by the Cougars in late December 2018.

Applewhite spent the last two seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. During his career, he has also been at assistant at his alma mater Texas, Rice, Syracuse and Houston.


