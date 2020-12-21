Report: Major Applewhite Leaving Alabama For New Job

Alabama football analyst Major Applewhite is leaving Tuscaloosa for a new job, but he won’t be following his colleague Butch Jones to Arkansas State.

Instead, the former Houston head coach will become the offensive coordinator at South Alabama, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. It had been reported earlier this month when Jones was hired at ASU that Applewhite would be his offensive coordinator.

Instead, he’ll be competing against Jones in the Sun Belt while at South Alabama. Applewhite will join the staff of new Jaguars head coach Kane Wommack.

Additionally, FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman reports that two other Alabama staff members will be going to USA with Applewhite.

Sources: Alabama analyst Major Applewhite has agreed to be the new OC at South Alabama. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2020

SOURCES: #Alabama staffer Major Applewhite is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at #SouthAlabama. Two other Crimson Tide staffers are joining him at USA: Gordon Steele will be the O-line coach and Rob Ezell will be the TE coach. Ernest Hill will be Jags RB coach. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 21, 2020

As head coach at Houston, Applewhite posted a 15-11 record in two-plus season. He was dismissed by the Cougars in late December 2018.

Applewhite spent the last two seasons on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama. During his career, he has also been at assistant at his alma mater Texas, Rice, Syracuse and Houston.