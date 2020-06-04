Report: Multiple Alabama Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

With sports getting ready to return across the country, athletes are beginning to report to campuses and facilities. They’re being tested upon arrival, which means we’re going to have some positive tests.

According to BamaInsider, at least five Alabama football players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Per the report, the University of Alabama could not confirm the number or the names due to player privacy regulations.

The report comes just days after the SEC leadership voted to allow voluntary in-person workings starting Monday, June 8. But if the virus has already affected several members of the Alabama Crimson Tide, the SEC may have to reconsider. At the very least, it’s easy to imagine Nick Saban holding off for a while longer.

Then again, it’s also possible that the SEC has already accounted for the possibility of infection having already been spread. Part of the effort of bringing the game back has included persistent efforts to minimize risks.

The state of Alabama, like just about every state in the country, has been dealt a blow by the coronavirus.

Over 18,000 confirmed cases have been reported in the state. More than 600 people have succumbed to the dangerous virus.

BamaInsider noted that Tuscaloosa County alone is dealing with over 800 cases alone. Over 45% of their active cases have emerged in the past couple of weeks.

So if the Crimson Tide decide to take an abundance of caution in getting back to the football field, it’ll be hard to blame them.