Report: Najee Harris Went Against Agent’s Advice At Senior Bowl

If you were surprised to see Alabama star running Najee Harris at the Senior Bowl yesterday, then you and Harris’ agent are in good company.

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Harris went to the Senior Bowl against the advice and wishes of his agent. No doubt Harris’ agent was concerned that the Alabama senior might hurt himself while competing.

Najee Harris is considered one of the top running back prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is coming off one of the best seasons for a running back in Alabama history, going for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns en route to winning the national title.

Harris finished his career at Alabama as the team’s all-time leading rusher. He surpassed Mark Ingram Jr. and Derrick Henry with 3,843 yards and 46 rushing touchdowns. His 57 total touchdowns are sixth in Alabama history, and the most by a non-quarterback.

Bucky Brooks says Najee Harris decided to practice against the advice of his agents because he couldn’t be at the Senior Bowl and not compete #RollTide — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 27, 2021

Najee Harris is now widely considered the No. 1 or No. 2 running back prospect in the draft. Only Clemson star Travis Etienne seems likely to be drafted before him.

The only real question surrounding Harris is whether an NFL team goes the unfrequented route of taking a running back in the first round.

But if there’s any running back who might prove worthy of a top-32 selection, it’s Najee Harris.

Is Najee Harris the best running back in the 2021 NFL Draft?