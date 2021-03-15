The Spun

Report: Nate Oats Makes Decision On Potential Indiana Interest

Alabama head coach Nate Oats pointing with his left handNASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Head coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide gestures against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of their semifinal game in the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is heading into the NCAA Tournament as the SEC regular season and Tournament champion. But would the midwest native be willing to leave Tuscaloosa to take the newly-vacant Indiana job?

Not according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. Norlander reported today that Oats has no desire to leave Alabama for Indiana despite recent rumors to the contrary.

Oats is less than a month removed from signing a contract extension that keeps him at Alabama through 2027. More importantly, that contract includes a $19 million buyout – one of the largest in college basketball.

But perhaps more importantly, Nate Oats has a great thing going with the Crimson Tide right now. He just led them to an SEC double, their first since 1987.

Alabama will begin the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the East Region against No. 15 Iona on Saturday.

As for Indiana, they may have a tough time paying a top head coach to come to Bloomington – let alone pay one. They have to pay a whopping $10 million just to buy out newly-fired head coach Archie Miller’s contract.

They can’t even seem to entice Hoosiers legend Steve Alford away from middling Nevada to take over the role.

The likelihood that Indiana lands someone like Oats, Brad Stevens from the Boston Celtics or Chris Beard from Texas Tech seems low right now. But maybe that will change.

For all of their program’s present flaws, the Hoosiers are still one of the most iconic college basketball programs. They’ll get someone – it just won’t be Nate Oats.


