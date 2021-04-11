Report: NCAA Is Considering Changing The ‘Nick Saban Rule’

Back in 2008, the NCAA instituted the “Nick Saban Rule,” which was designed to prevent head coaches from traveling during the spring evaluation period.

Now, there’s a chance that rule might be changed. On Friday, Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer reported that there have been “discussions” about eliminating the statute.

“Debate will continue at D1 council next week,” Fischer said.

Scoop: As part of a NCAA recruiting review, there have been discussions about eliminating the "Nick Saban rule," which prevents head coaches from going on the road during the spring evaluation period. Debate will continue at D1 Council next week. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 9, 2021

Back when the rule was first implemented, head coaches were allowed to travel during the evaluation period. They could not speak with recruits, but could meet and have conversations with high school coaches, teachers and guidance counselors about those players.

However, there were many coaches at the time who felt like Saban was arranging “coincidental” meetings with prospects while on the road, which led the institution of the rule barring head coaches from traveling.

Clearly, it has had a tremendous effect on Saban, who has only managed to win six national championships and stack countless top recruiting classes in the ensuing decade-plus.

Alabama had the highest-rated recruiting class in the country in 2021, and already has a pair of five-stars and three four-star commits in the tank for 2022.