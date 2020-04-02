Report: Patriots Could Make ‘Big Play’ For QB Tua Tagovailoa

Bill Belichick and the Patriots need a new starting QB after Tom Brady’s decision to head to Tampa Bay. While it’s a long-shot, former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa would be the perfect fit in Foxborough.

Tagovailoa is projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Dolphins – who currently hold pick No. 5 – stand out as the team most likely to select the former Crismon Tide passer. But the Patriots could reportedly make a big move to jump ahead of the Dolphins and snag Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick.

Recent rumors, sparked during an interview with Bill Simmons on The Herd, suggest the Patriots will likely trade Julian Edelman to the Detroit Lions. But could New England package Edelman in a much larger deal to secure the Lions’ third overall pick in the draft?

If Belichick wants another superstar QB as soon as this season, it’d be worth giving up plenty to the Lions to draft Tagovailoa.

“Wouldn’t it be just like Bill Belichick to swoop in and snag Tua away from the rest of the league,” Ben Volin of the Boston Globe wrote on Thursday. “Wouldn’t getting Tua be the big, bold move the Patriots love, and wouldn’t it ease the sting of seeing Brady go?”

It’s just rumors for now. But this type of massive trade certainly seems possible.

There’s still a strong chance Belichick chooses to stick with the current quarterbacks he has on the roster – most notably Jarrett Stidham.

But trading up to draft Tagovailoa would certainly excite New England’s fans more than ever.