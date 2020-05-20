Report: ‘Significant’ Coronavirus Outbreak Among Bryant-Denny Stadium Workers

A “significant” outbreak of coronavirus infections has reportedly slowed construction at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.

According to AL.com’s Joseph Goodman, more than 10 workers on the stadium renovation project have tested positive for COVID-19. However, due to a “lack of transparency,” there is fear that the actual number of cases is higher.

“The large number of positive tests means, essentially, everyone at the job site could have been exposed,” Goodman writes.

The scheduled construction is part of a $107 million renovation for Bryant-Denny Stadium and is expected to be completed in time for the Crimson Tide’s home opener on Sept. 12. The stadium Workers were reportedly still present at the job site as of Monday.

As of a short time ago, the University of Alabama has released an official statement on the matter.

In it, the school says it has “continuously mandated that our campus contractors take all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19” and provided protective equipment for workers.

It will be interesting to see if this outbreak results in any sort of long-term delay in construction. Assuming the 2020 college football season begins on time, there’s a chance that the renovation won’t be complete in time for when Alabama resumes play at Bryant-Denny.

The Crimson Tide are set to open up against USC in Arlington, Texas on September 5. However, after that, they return home for three straight weeks.

Alabama’s home opener against Georgia State is set for Sept. 12. The Tide will then host Georgia (Sept. 19) and Kent State (Sept. 26).