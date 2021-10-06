Not since perhaps Vince Young himself has a quarterback prospect been as hyped as early in his high school career as Arch Manning. But when your grandfather and two uncles rank among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, the genes alone might be enticing enough were he not also an elite high school signal caller.

On Wednesday’s edition of the Dan Patrick Show, Patrick said that a source told him LSU may need to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron just to make a run at Arch. But the same source told him that there are a trio of high-profile frontrunners for him too: Alabama, Clemson and Texas. Alabama stood out, however.

“And then my source said, ‘Do you wanna guess who the frontrunners for Arch Manning are?” Patrick said. “Alabama is the frontrunner… [Texas is one], Clemson is the other team… LSU has to get into the mix.”

All three of those teams have the coaching staff and pedigree to develop Arch into a star. He’d be a perfect fit at any school, but would fit like a glove at any of those.

Ole Miss is no doubt out there somewhere since Lane Kiffin is one of the few coaches Arch is connected to on social media. But the Rebels didn’t make the cut.

DP shares some information from a source about #CFBPlayoff expansion, the possibility of #LSU moving on from Head Coach Ed Orgeron, and the three schools that are front runners for Arch Manning. pic.twitter.com/AXS5idY6Rj — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 6, 2021

Arch Manning grades as a five-star prospect and the top player in the 2023 recruiting class.

As a true freshman starting quarterback as Isidore Newman High School (a feat neither Peyton or Eli Manning achieved), he threw for 2,407 yards and 34 touchdowns. Last year he had 1,922 yards and 21 touchdowns in 10 games.

The Arch Manning sweepstakes is likely to be the biggest recruiting chase in the history of college sports.

Who will come out on top?