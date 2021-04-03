Reports: Fan Died After Attending The NCAA Tournament

Earlier Saturday morning, the Alabama basketball program mourned the loss of one of the team’s most ardent supporters.

Alabama superfan Cameron Luke Ratliff passed away after complications from COVID-19, according to a report from Charlie Potter of BamaOnLine. He was just 23 years old.

Unfortunately, there is more to the story and now an investigation has been launched following Ratliff’s passing. According to a report from the Indianapolis Star, the Marion County health department is investigating whether anyone in Indianapolis was exposed to COVID-19.

Ratliff’s father confirmed that the 23-year-old died following complications from the virus. It’s unclear if he contracted the virus before, during or after his visit to Indianapolis. Health officials also don’t know where he contracted the virus.

The Marion County Public Health Department issued a statement to the Indianapolis Star:

“We are conducting an investigation following the county and state’s standard contact tracing procedures. We continue to encourage residents and visitors to practice the simple and important habits that keep us all safe: wearing a mask, washing hands, and social distancing.”

Ratliff was a mainstay at Alabama games – both home and away.

Earlier this week, the Crimson Tide supporter tweeted that he finished his college career having attended 44 of the Crimson Tide’s last 45 conference and postseason games, including 42 in a row.

He recently attended the team’s Sweet 16 loss to the UCLA Bruins. He passed away just a few days later.