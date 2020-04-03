Rex Ryan Calls Tua Tagovailoa ‘Biggest Gamble’ In NFL Draft History

We’re all going a little stir-crazy due to the combination of quarantining and social distancing. But based on some statements ESPN analyst Rex Ryan made today, one has to wonder if he needs some fresh air badly.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up!, the former Jets and Bills head coach had some sharp words of warning about Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. Ryan called Tua “the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft” due to his injury history. But he also called out the former Alabama signal caller for having more surgeries than have been made public.

“I look at it this way, I think this is the biggest gamble in the history of the NFL Draft,” Ryan said. “And the reason I say that is your doctors can’t get their hands on him, all that kind of stuff.”

He’s not entirely wrong when it comes to the doctors. Several NFL free agency deals have been scrapped so far since no one can get a team physical. Prospects won’t be able to meet with doctors in the weeks to get the A-Okay either.

But by all accounts, Tua is recovering from his season-ending hip injury in record time. Though NFL teams have yet to test him out, he’s stated publicly that he’s ready to return to the field.

However, Ryan didn’t stop there. He asserted that Tua has had more surgeries than we’ve been led to believe.

While it’s well-known that Tua has had three surgeries, Ryan claimed that he’s had as many as five.

“One thing I know about him, he’s been hurt in college. Everybody knows about the three operations he’s had. Really? Well, I’ve heard he’s had five operations, so if that doesn’t concern you. Now look, I know a lot of people in the NFL, and I’m getting that information, you know from them. So he’s had five surgeries – that’s a major concern.”

It’s one thing to have a hot take on Amari Cooper’s value to the Dallas Cowboys and call him names. But it’s something else entirely to basically accuse Tua, Nick Saban and all of Alabama football of concealing extra surgeries the QB might have had.

Rex Ryan didn’t make too many friends today.

