Richard Sherman Explains Why Mac Jones Is Being ‘Punished’

Throughout the early part of the NFL Draft process, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has mostly seen his stock rise.

However, he’s still not being fully embraced as much as he could be, according to veteran NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, and Sherman thinks he knows why.

In a conversation with PFF, Jones cited “recency bias” against pocket-based quarterbacks like Jones as a plausible explanation for why some aren’t sold on the Crimson Tide star.

“But for some reason, I think it’s the lack of mobility for Mac Jones that’s killing him,” Sherman said. “Because they think the way of the old quarterback–even though Tom Brady, who’s not moving outside of those hashes, period point-blank, just won another Super Bowl–people still think the league is trending toward mobile quarterbacks.”

Jones is not the most fleet afoot, but Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy is still sold on his ability to be a successful NFL quarterback, thanks to his intelligence and accuracy.

“The usual two talking points with Mac Jones … it was great to see him up close, and that’s his intelligence and his accuracy,” Nagy said, via 247Sports. “So you talk about those two things, what’s going to make Mac a really good NFL starting quarterback is his ability to process information and take an NFL playbook — which he did in Mobile. That’s difficult for a lot of quarterbacks, to come down here and spit out the verbiage, do all the things they need to do. “But Mac is an old-school gym rat. We caught him a couple nights in the convention center studying tape after midnight, and the important thing is that carried over onto the field. He got on the field, he knew where to go with the ball and, most importantly, he put it where he needed to put it. I think those are the things that are going to make Mac a really good NFL starting quarterback.”

Right now, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see Jones be a first-round pick. We’ll see if that changes over the next six weeks or so.