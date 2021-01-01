Look: Here’s The ‘Sunset’ At The Rose Bowl On Friday

The Rose Bowl is known for the amazing sunset views that roll in over the course of the game, with the San Gabriel Mountains in the backdrop. Of course, tonight’s Rose Bowl is unlike any we’ve had before.

After significant complaints by Brian Kelly and others, the Rose Bowl was moved from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this year. Kelly threatened to pull his team from College Football Playoff consideration if players’ families wouldn’t be able to attend the game in Pasadena due to local attendance ordinances. That might’ve saved the Fighting Irish some humiliation tonight, but that’s an issue for a different post.

With the game being played inside, in Texas, there’s obviously no sunset, and no San Gabriel Mountains. While fans have to be happy to be able to see the game live at all, it definitely isn’t the same majestic experience.

The Athletic’s Chris Vannini poked some fun at the situation, live from AT&T Stadium, posting a picture of a very different dusk view. You definitely don’t get that same view of the Arlington Walmart out at Rose Bowl Stadium.

There’s that famous Rose Bowl sunset. Gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/2mbI20PXzU — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2021

The good folks at AT&T Stadium tried to make it up to people as best they could, with a look at one of the better Rose Bowl sunsets of yesteryear. You have to respect the effort.

Looking back at last year’s Rose Bowl game, where we got to see the incredible view of the sunset reflecting off of Oregon’s special helmets, and it definitely isn’t the same this year, but of course, nothing is.

Hopefully we have the true Rose Bowl back in Pasadena next year, with safe capacity crowds, and the classic views once again. There’s nothing better in college football.