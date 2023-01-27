Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien.

Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt.

Pruitt did not coach in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as a defensive assistant with the New York Giants. From 2018-20, he was the head coach at Tennessee.

The 48-year-old Rainsville, Ala. native and former Crimson Tide defensive back was reportedly on campus this week, according to Tide Illustrated's Tony Tsoukalas.

According to Touchdown Alabama Mag, Pruitt was spotted truck shopping two hours from Tuscaloosa on Thursday.

Should Pruitt be hired by Alabama, this would actually be his fourth term with the program since his playing days with the Tide ended in 1996.

Pruitt began his coaching career as a student assistant at his alma mater under Mike DuBose in 1997. He returned to Alabama as the Director of Player Development in 2007 and held the role for three seasons before becoming the team's defensive backs coach for three years.

Pruitt was later the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach under Nick Saban in 2016-17 before making the move to Tennessee.