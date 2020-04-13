Ryan Leaf Isn’t Very High On QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best quarterback prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, right? Football analyst Ryan Leaf tends to disagree.

The former Alabama QB had a brilliant three-year career with the Crimson Tide. Even after a season-ending injury late in the 2019 season, many still project Tagovailoa as a top five draft pick. But Leaf doesn’t anticipate Tagovailoa will end up being worthy of a top five pick.

“I hope I’m wrong, I just don’t, I don’t feel like [Tagovailoa being a success in the NFL is] going to be the case,” Leaf said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think that in terms of what you consider success, right? . . . So if you’re talking about Tua in the top five, that’s what success is, to win a championship. And if you’re not doing that, I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t think he has the ability to transition to the next level and be as successful as let’s say a Joe Burrow or a Justin Herbert.”

Leaf makes a valid point. Tagovailoa won’t have the massive roster talent advantage he had at Alabama in the NFL. Leaf’s full argument can be found below:

"I hope I'm wrong 5 years from now.. I hope @OldTakesExposed has me flat out on the floor going what the hell was this guy thinking" @RyanDLeaf on thinking Tua is not one of the 5 best QB draft prospects #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/yoxBc9MNRq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2020

In reality, only a select few quarterbacks ever win the Super Bowl, though.

Tagovailoa already has a championship pedigree thanks to his time with the Crimson Tide.

That championship experience could pay dividends for the former Alabama QB in the NFL.