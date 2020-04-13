The Spun

Ryan Leaf Isn’t Very High On QB Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass against Duke.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Duke Blue Devils at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best quarterback prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, right? Football analyst Ryan Leaf tends to disagree.

The former Alabama QB had a brilliant three-year career with the Crimson Tide. Even after a season-ending injury late in the 2019 season, many still project Tagovailoa as a top five draft pick. But Leaf doesn’t anticipate Tagovailoa will end up being worthy of a top five pick.

“I hope I’m wrong, I just don’t, I don’t feel like [Tagovailoa being a success in the NFL is] going to be the case,” Leaf said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think that in terms of what you consider success, right? . . . So if you’re talking about Tua in the top five, that’s what success is, to win a championship. And if you’re not doing that, I don’t know what that looks like. I don’t think he has the ability to transition to the next level and be as successful as let’s say a Joe Burrow or a Justin Herbert.”

Leaf makes a valid point. Tagovailoa won’t have the massive roster talent advantage he had at Alabama in the NFL. Leaf’s full argument can be found below:

In reality, only a select few quarterbacks ever win the Super Bowl, though.

Tagovailoa already has a championship pedigree thanks to his time with the Crimson Tide.

That championship experience could pay dividends for the former Alabama QB in the NFL.

