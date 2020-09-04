Scott Cochran Explains Why He Left Alabama For Georgia

Scott Cochran has finally broken his silence on why he left the Alabama Crimson Tide for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Cochran shocked the Alabama football program earlier this year when he announced he was leaving the Tide for SEC rival Georgia. The former Alabama strength coach had served in the position for 13 years. Cochran was a vital piece of Alabama’s dominance over the years.

Kirby Smart lured Cochran away from Alabama by offering him Georgia’s special teams coordinator position – an on-field coaching role. The opportunity was too good to pass down.

Cochran told reporters on Friday he’s always wanted to serve in a coaching role. When he was offered the position by Georgia, he had to “jump” on the opportunity, even though his decision would spark plenty of criticism from the Alabama fan-base.

”I’ve always wanted to coach and I found the best opportunity. Coach Smart gave it to me and I had to jump on it,” Cochran explained on Friday, via Matt Zenitz of AL.com. “. . . I think everything happens for a reason. Timing is everything and, at the time, I felt like I was in a good place. Now, I feel like I’m in a great place!”

Fortunately for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, the train rolls on, despite Scott Cochran’s surprising off-season decision to leave the program.

The Tide hired Indiana’s David Ballou to replace Cochran. By all accounts, Ballou has revolutionized Alabama’s strength program.

Meanwhile, Cochran is gearing up for his first game as Georgia’s special teams coordinator. The Bulldogs begin their 2020 season on Sept. 26 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.