SEC AD Sends Clear Message About Plans For Football

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne offered a key update on the SEC’s plans for the 2020 college football season on Thursday.

Just three Power Five conferences remain committed to playing football as scheduled this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 made massive announcements this week, postponing the 2020 fall season until the spring of 2021. The decisions were made in the best interest of player health.

Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC fully intend to play this fall at the moment. Byrne’s latest update on the season inspires more confidence the season will be played in the fall.

Alabama’s athletic director announced on Thursday the “goal is to play this fall.” The SEC seems to have a solid plan in place to accomplish that same goal.

#Alabama AD Greg Byrne said there haven't a ton of significant conversations about a spring football season for the SEC. "Our goal is to play this fall." — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) August 13, 2020

These next few weeks will be critical to the SEC’s plans. If pandemic conditions worsen, all the Power Five conferences may have to delay the season to the spring.

But if the SEC’s plans do well to ensure the health of players, it looks like we may indeed see college football played this fall. It’ll be interesting to see if the ACC and Big 12 follow through on their commitment to play the 2020 season as currently scheduled.

As for the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban has a new challenge on his hands this year. He has to replace Tua Tagovailoa. Alabama’s expected to start Mac Jones at quarterback. But five-star freshman Bryce Jones could steal the spotlight.

The Alabama Crimson Tide begin their 2020 season on Sept. 26.