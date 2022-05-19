SEC Announces Punishment For Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The SEC issued public reprimands of Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

In a statement shared by The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey scolded both head coaches for ethical conduct violations.

"The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today," Sankey said. "A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today."

On Wednesday night, Saban said Texas A&M "bought every player" while Alabama's players only made money through NIL deals "the right way." Fisher responded Thursday morning by calling Saban a "narcissist" and saying, "Some people think they're God."

It's appears both coaches have been sent to the principal's office to think about what they've done.

Nothing of consequence results from a public reprimand beyond the knowledge that Sankey is disappointed in the both of them. However, the private conversations might have been a bit more forceful.

Saban seems to have received the message, as he issued an apology during a College Sports on SiriusXM radio interview.

"I should have never really singled anybody out," Saban said. "That was a mistake and I really apologize for that part of it."

Let's see if this reprimand ends the public feud between Saban and Fisher.