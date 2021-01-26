SEC Announces When 2021 Football Schedule Will Be Released

The 2020 college football season got off to a rocky start and faced many challenges en route to it conclusion.

However, after battling through a global pandemic and other significant challenges, Alabama came out on top – again. The Crimson Tide used a dominant performance against Ohio State to escape with a 52-24 win.

Nick Saban won his seventh national title and sixth at Alabama. With the win, the college football world officially decided to claim Saban as the greatest coach of all time.

While the college football world was busy celebrating Saban, he was busy landing the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2021 cycle. He and the Crimson Tide are loading up on top talent heading into the new season.

While there’s a few more months until spring practices kick off, SEC fans are already ready for the new season to kick off. For them, there’s some good news.

The 2021 SEC schedule will be released on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

🚨 2021 SEC 🏈 schedule release TOMORROW 🚨 2 PM ET | SEC Network 📺 pic.twitter.com/LLNaC8TzZS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 26, 2021

Alabama will once again enter the season as the favorites to win the conference.

However, Georgia won’t be too far behind in the betting odds. The Bulldogs return a large part of their starting offense, including quarterback J.T. Daniels.

Once Daniels took over near the end of last season, the Georgia offense looked completely different.

After a disappointing season, LSU could also be in the mix for a conference title.