SEC Fans Aren’t Happy With Gary Danielson Today

College football fans are particular about many things when game day rolls around.

From where they sit to what they drink everything can have an impact on the game. So too, can the announcers on the call.

On Saturday afternoon, Gary Danielson was on the call for the Alabama-Tennessee game. Volunteers fans have spent the past two hours complaining about Danielson for being biased toward the Crimson Tide.

One fan jokingly suggested Danielson likes Alabama more than his own wife loves him. We feel bad for that fan, of course.

Meanwhile, other fans also complained of Danielson’s calls this afternoon. Many people on social media aren’t happy with how he’s treating the Volunteers on the broadcast.

Here’s some of the reaction.

I wish my wife loved me like Gary Danielson loves Alabama. — Matthew Osborne (@themindoftheoz) October 24, 2020

In a shocking turn of events, Gary Danielson thinks that the play in question is in favor of Alabama — Katie (@KatieO_35) October 24, 2020

I really get sick of hearing Gary Danielson whine every week. Wish he’d retire already. — Andrew (@aterry65) October 24, 2020

As for the actual play on the field, Alabama holds a 28-10 halftime lead. However, he biggest story of the game involves star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The star receiver was injured on the opening kickoff when a Tennessee player fell on his ankle. According to the latest reports from the game, Waddle suffered a broken ankle on the play.

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters Waddle is done for the season. It’s a devastating blow for Alabama.

Despite the injury, the Crimson Tide are rolling right now. Alabama returned a Tennessee fumble early in the second half to take a 35-10 lead.