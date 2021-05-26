Win Total Projections Released For Every SEC Team

As we move farther away from spring football and towards summer camp and the 2021 college football season, more odds have popped up for eager bettors to jump on. BetOnline.ag released a new set of odds for the upcoming SEC season.

Last year, SEC teams had to contend with brutal, conference-only 10 game schedules. That didn’t phase Alabama much. The Crimson Tide rolled through the year as they often do, running out to a national championship.

For the rest of the league, and the small conference teams that rely on their checks, the return of the non-conference schedule is welcome to a big chunk of the league, especially when it comes to reaching the normal six-win plateau to make a bowl, and get a chance at development against teams other than the heavy hitters in the league.

Unsurprisingly, Alabama and Georgia come in with the highest over/under win total numbers. The Crimson Tide are in at 11.5 wins, while Georgia sits at 10.5.

2021 SEC win totals per @betonline_ag : Alabama 11½

Arkansas 5½

Auburn 7

Florida 9

Georgia 10½

Kentucky 6½

LSU 8½

Mississippi St 5½

Missouri 7

Ole Miss 7½

South Carolina 4

Tennessee 6

Texas A&M 9½

Vanderbilt 3 — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 26, 2021

Broken up into the league’s two divisions, here’s what things look like as a standings projection. Vanderbilt and South Carolina have plenty of work to do under their new coaches, while Arkansas and Mississippi State come in at the bottom of the SEC West. Both of those teams are at 5.5 win marks though, so by rounding up, all seven teams in that division would be bowl eligible.

SEC East:

SEC West:

We can’t wait to get some football, hopefully with pretty full, safe crowds in the stands, back in the fall.

[BetOnline.ag]