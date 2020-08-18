SEC Head Coach Is Keeping His Starting QB A Secret

Alabama knows it’ll be playing the Missouri Tigers in Week 1 of the season. But the Crimson Tide won’t have the benefit of knowing who Missouri’s quarterback will be.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz is employing sneaky tactics to prepare for the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1. One of those tactics includes a lack of transparency in the Tigers’ starting lineup.

Drinkwitz admitted on Tuesday he won’t be revealing Missouri’s starting quarterback ahead of the Tigers’ Week 1 contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Plenty of teams have employed a similar strategy for Week 1 games. Few teams have had success with it.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be prepared for whichever quarterback they face in Week 1. Missouri has four quarterbacks competing for the starting gig, including TCU transfer Shawn Robinson, redshirt junior Taylor Powell, redshirt freshman Connor Bazelack and freshman Brady Cook.

Eliah Drinkwitz says he will not announce the starting quarterback ahead of Week 1. "It's going to be used as an advantage for us." — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) August 18, 2020

Drinkwitz clearly feels not revealing who his starting quarterback will be will end up as an advantage for the Tigers.

“It’s going to be used as an advantage for us,” Drinkwitz admitted on Tuesday.

Something tells us this won’t be much of a setback for the Tide’s defense. Missouri has had a whole lot of trouble with Alabama over the years – no matter who Missouri’s quarterback has been.

But Drinkwitz needs all the help he can get. If keeping the starting quarterback a secret gives even the slightest advantage, the Tigers will take it.

Alabama visits the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 26 in Week 1 of the SEC’s conference-only schedule.