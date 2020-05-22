SEC Makes Official Decision On Student-Athletes Returning To Campus

The SEC took a big step towards the 2020 college football season on Friday. Student-athletes within the conference will be able to return to campus in coming weeks.

COVID-19 forced the conference to suspend athletic activities through May 31st. With that date fast approaching, the conference met together on Friday to vote as to when to allow student-athletes to return to campus. A consensus has been reached.

The Southeastern Conference voted to permit student-athletes to begin “voluntary in-person athletic activities,” starting June 8th. Each university will handle the logistical aspects of this transition period. The transition will place a heavy emphasis on helping student-athletes get back into shape after a long period of overall inactivity. The SEC is still advocating universities to continue to uphold social distancing protocol during this time.

SEC comissioner Greg Sankey released a statement following the conference’s decision on Friday. According to Sankey, the SEC is “preparing” for the fall sports season to take place as scheduled.

“The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation,” Sankey said, via SEC Sports. “At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process.”

This is a big day for the 2020 college football season.

The SEC is paving the way for other conferences to follow its lead.

Other major conferences will likely make similar decisions in coming weeks.