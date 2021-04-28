SEC Releases Schedule For Football Media Days

As we continue to approach some sense of normalcy in the sports calendar, a pretty major college football event is set to return this summer. SEC Media Days are back on, in person, at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.

Last summer, the league conducted media days virtually, as they took place during the first few months of COVID-19. While some probably wished it would go to an all-virtual format full-time, we’re getting some semblance of the in-person circus this July.

As is usually the case, ESPN will be all over the event, which features press conferences and media appearances by all 14 of the league’s coaches, as well as player representatives for each team. ESPN and SEC Network will broadcast live from Hoover for the event.

New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer will conduct his first media day on the first day of the event, Monday, July 19. He’s on the bill with Florida‘s Dan Mullen and LSU‘s Ed Orgeron. Each day will feature one of the league’s new head coaches.

NEWS | The 2021 SEC Football Media Days appearance schedule has been announced#SECFB x #SECMD21 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) April 28, 2021

Tennessee‘s Josh Heupel gets the nod on Tuesday, with Vanderbilt‘s Clark Lea presenting on Wednesday. Auburn‘s Bryan Harsin will speak on Thursday.

Georgia‘s Kirby Smart and Ole Miss‘ Lane Kiffin are scheduled for Tuesday, while Alabama‘s Nick Saban and Mississippi State‘s Mike Leach take part on Wednesday. Those will be among the most highly-anticipated pressers of SEC Media Days.

Obviously, this will all be contingent on continued progress in vaccinations and the larger fight against COVID-19. Right now, things are moving in a positive direction, so hopefully that continues.

[SEC]