SEC Releases 2020 College Football Schedule

The SEC has released its 2020 college football schedule, giving us another sign that they’re committed to playing.

Back in July, the SEC announced it would be changing to a conference-only schedule. This was in response to the litany of teams and conferences canceling games or their entire seasons due to COVID-19.

To make up for the missed games, the SEC also increased the number of conference-only games from eight to 10. Unfortunately, there weren’t a whole lot of spicy matchups added with that change outside of Texas A&M vs. Florida.

Earlier today the SEC announced its Week 1 lineup, taking place on September 26. We’ll be getting Alabama at Missouri, Mississippi State at LSU, Georgia at Arkansas and Kentucky at Auburn among other matchups.

In Week 2, Auburn-Georgia and Texas A&M-Alabama are the main highlights. Week 4 is one to circle on the calendar as LSU takes on Florida and Georgia meets Alabama. Meanwhile, the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is Thanksgiving weekend as usual but not the regular season finale.

Here’s the entire 2020 SEC football schedule:

The SEC Championship Game will be played on December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Fingers crossed that there are no further setbacks as we race towards late-September.